BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

This is a complex job and we do not yet know how long our work will take. Our engineers worked through the night and will continue to work today to repair the leak as safely and as quickly as possible.
We appreciate that working on roads like this one is not ideal, but it is important that we fix this leak now, so we continue to provide a safe and reliable supply of gas to local homes and businesses."
A38 gas pipe repairs cause five miles of congestion
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Repairs on a gas pipe underneath the A38 between Plymouth and Ivybridge are causing major delays, utilities and highways bosses say.
Wales & West Utilities said it had closed a lane on both the eastbound and westbound lanes in the Lee Mill area "to repair a leak on a gas pipe running beneath" the A38 Devon Expressway.
Highways England said "long delays" had been reported up to five miles away from the scene.
Drivers from outside the South West have also been advised to "plan ahead if travelling in the region this morning".
Devon towns road-test 20mph limits
BBC Spotlight
Newton Abbot and Kingskerswell are to trail new town-wide 20mph speed limits to see if they will cut accidents and improve the environment.
The 20mph limit will cover all roads except the main routes and if the trial is a success it could be rolled out across the rest of Devon.
It will be the first time a blanket speed reduction has been introduced in a Devon town.
It will be road-tested for nine months in 2021 and may then be expanded.
MP Pollard in Commons debate on releasing child abuser George
BBC Spotlight
Plymouth Labour MP Luke Pollard has secured a debate in Westminster later over the decision to release Britain's worst female paedophile, Vanessa George.
George, 49, was jailed for a minimum of seven years in 2009 for abusing 64 children in her care at a Plymouth nursery.
The Parole Board says she isn't a "significant risk" to children and she will be freed in September.
But the MP has described the news as a "kick in the teeth" for Plymouth and is calling for an urgent review of the decision.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Sunny before heavy showers
BBC Weather
A largely dry Tuesday, with cloud quickly clearing to leave it sunny and very warm for much of the day.
By the evening, some heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread from the south west.
Maximum temperature: 24 to 27C (75 to 81F).
High surf warning on north Cornwall coast
BBC Radio Cornwall
Beach goers and surfers in Cornwall are being advised to take extra care on Tuesday because of a warning of high surf.
It is predicted there'll be breaking waves of more than 2m on exposed parts of the north coast.
The advice is only to swim and surf on a beach with lifeguards.