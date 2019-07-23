BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Repairs on a gas pipe underneath the A38 between Plymouth and Ivybridge are causing major delays, utilities and highways bosses say.

Wales & West Utilities said it had closed a lane on both the eastbound and westbound lanes in the Lee Mill area "to repair a leak on a gas pipe running beneath" the A38 Devon Expressway.

Highways England said "long delays" had been reported up to five miles away from the scene.

Drivers from outside the South West have also been advised to "plan ahead if travelling in the region this morning".

Quote Message: This is a complex job and we do not yet know how long our work will take. Our engineers worked through the night and will continue to work today to repair the leak as safely and as quickly as possible.