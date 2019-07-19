BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Salcombe RNLI Copyright: Salcombe RNLI

Nine teenagers have been rescued after drifting out to sea on bodyboards and an inflatable ring near Salcombe in Devon.

Members of the public, who were walking on the cliff path, called 999 on Thursday afternoon to report a number of people in trouble in the water off Steeple Cove.

Salcombe RNLI launched both the inshore and all-weather lifeboats at about 16:30.

The teenagers, who were all aged between 16 and 18 and staying at a campsite in the area, were taken aboard the all-weather boat and brought back to Salcombe Lifeboat Station.

According to an RNLI spokesperson, they were suffering the effects of the cold as they had been in the water for between 30 and 45 minutes, but were otherwise uninjured.