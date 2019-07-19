BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The M5 is closed northbound between junction 26 for Wellington and junction 24 for Bridgewater due to a large fuel spillage stretching about eight miles. There is a diversion route in place via the A38. Long delays are expected.
Nine teenagers rescued from sea near Salcombe
Nine teenagers have been rescued after drifting out to sea on bodyboards and an inflatable ring near Salcombe in Devon.
Members of the public, who were walking on the cliff path, called 999 on Thursday afternoon to report a number of people in trouble in the water off Steeple Cove.
Salcombe RNLI launched both the inshore and all-weather lifeboats at about 16:30.
The teenagers, who were all aged between 16 and 18 and staying at a campsite in the area, were taken aboard the all-weather boat and brought back to Salcombe Lifeboat Station.
According to an RNLI spokesperson, they were suffering the effects of the cold as they had been in the water for between 30 and 45 minutes, but were otherwise uninjured.
Sixty firefighters tackle St Mabyn barn blaze
Sixty firefighters were called to deal with a huge blaze at a farm on the outskirts of St Mabyn in north Cornwall on Thursday.
Emergency services were called at about 19:20 after large explosions were heard in the village and firefighters have spent more than 11 hours on the scene.
The operation has been "scaling down" overnight as "good progress being made" at extinguishing the fire, according to Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.
Seven fire appliances, three water carriers, an aerial ladder and one high volume pump were initially involved in tacking the fire, which had engulfed two large barns and a tractor.
More than 1000 bales of hay inside the barns were reportedly on fire and roads in the vicinity have been closed for the to allow emergency services the space to work.
All persons were accounted for and no injuries have been reported.