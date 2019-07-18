Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Devon and Cornwall weather: Dry and sunny with showers

    BBC Weather

    Most of today will be dry with sunny spells, however there will be the chance of a few showers bubbling up at times.

    Feeling a little fresher than Wednesday with a light to moderate westerly wind.

    Maximum temperature: 21C (69F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Burst water main closes B3303 in Camborne

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    In Camborne, the B3303 is closed in both directions due to flooding caused by a burst water main around The Old Shire Inn.

    South West Water says properties in the TR14 7QG area may have their water supplies disrupted as a result.

    It added there is currently to timescale for when the pipe will be fixed.

    Map of burst main
    Copyright: South West Water
Back to top