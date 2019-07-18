BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Most of today will be dry with sunny spells, however there will be the chance of a few showers bubbling up at times. Feeling a little fresher than Wednesday with a light to moderate westerly wind. Maximum temperature: 21C (69F).
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Devon and Cornwall weather: Dry and sunny with showers
BBC Weather
Most of today will be dry with sunny spells, however there will be the chance of a few showers bubbling up at times.
Feeling a little fresher than Wednesday with a light to moderate westerly wind.
Maximum temperature: 21C (69F).
Burst water main closes B3303 in Camborne
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
In Camborne, the B3303 is closed in both directions due to flooding caused by a burst water main around The Old Shire Inn.
South West Water says properties in the TR14 7QG area may have their water supplies disrupted as a result.
It added there is currently to timescale for when the pipe will be fixed.