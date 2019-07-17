BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A section of the coast in Cornwall is still closed off following the death of a man in a cliff fall. Emergency services were called to Sandymouth beach near Bude at about 12:00 on Tuesday. Devon and Cornwall Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Coastguard teams have been on the scene throughout the night and hope for recovery to take place later.
Section of coast remains closed after cliff fall death
Devon and Cornwall weather: A mostly dry and sunny day
It will be a dry morning with some sunny spells, although the sunshine may be rather hazy.
The afternoon will be cloudier with an increasing chance of showers developing.
Maximum temperature: 22C (71F).
Cornwall fishing boat fire: Vessel sinks
A boat that caught fire, causing two men to be rescued off the coast of Cornwall, has sunk.
The coastguard was alerted to the blaze at 15:25 on Tuesday and sent two lifeboats and the agency's search and rescue helicopter to the scene, near Land's End.
The two men on board had abandoned ship and were in a life raft. They were uninjured.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said a lifeboat remains in the area as part of the ongoing monitoring of the boat.