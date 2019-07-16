BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. MP urges government to prevent Vanessa George release

    Adam Durbin

    BBC News Online

    Luke Pollard, the Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, has urged the government to intervene over the planned release from prison of Vanessa George, dubbed "Britain's worst female paedophile".

    Mr Pollard told the Commons on Monday that the decision must be reviewed.

    Speaker John Bercow advised that he "persist" in his efforts to force the Parole Board to think again.

    The 49-year-old - who worked at Little Teds nursery at Plymouth - was jailed in 2009, but the Parole Board has recommended that she be freed under "strict" conditions as she is no longer regarded as a "significant risk" to the public.

    George was convicted of abusing more than 60 toddlers and sending photographs of them to other paedophiles.

  2. Royal tour to continue at pasty factory

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are set to continue their three-day tour of Cornwall and Devon.

    Prince Charles and Camilla will be visiting the Ginsters factory in Callington in a visit timed to coincide with the pasty company's 50th anniversary.

    The royal couple will also visit Tavistock and Lostwithiel.

  3. Lifeboat crew to get keys to new station

    BBC Spotlight

    Penlee’s lifeboat crew members will receive the keys to their new station later.

    A fundraising appeal was launched in January 2015 and more than £200,000 was raised by the community.

    The new state-of-the-art building in Newlyn will boast a large crew room for volunteers to rest, as well as training facilities which can be used by local people.

    A visitor engagement area is still under development and is due for completion in time for the official opening in October.

  4. Devon and Cornwall weather: Sunny and a gentle breeze

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    It should be a largely dry day with sunny spells and fairly warm with light winds.

    However, there is the chance of a few light showers passing through.

    It will be dry overnight with some clear periods, becoming cloudier later in the night with the potential for some mist to form as well.

