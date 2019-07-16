BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Luke Pollard, the Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, has urged the government to intervene over the planned release from prison of Vanessa George, dubbed "Britain's worst female paedophile".

Mr Pollard told the Commons on Monday that the decision must be reviewed.

Speaker John Bercow advised that he "persist" in his efforts to force the Parole Board to think again.

The 49-year-old - who worked at Little Teds nursery at Plymouth - was jailed in 2009, but the Parole Board has recommended that she be freed under "strict" conditions as she is no longer regarded as a "significant risk" to the public.

George was convicted of abusing more than 60 toddlers and sending photographs of them to other paedophiles.