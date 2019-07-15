BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

There has been a "slight increase" in the number of cases of discrimination reported to the Cornwall Football Association (CFA), it has confirmed.

There have been seven incidents reported so far in 2019, with issues taking place both on and off the field. The cases cover areas such as gender, sexuality and race.

Richard Pallow, the governance manager for the CFA, described the number as a "fairly average amount".

But he added he believed the rise was because people were "more confident" about coming forward to report incidents like racism, homophobia or online abuse.