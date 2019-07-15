BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. 'Slight increase' in Cornish football abuse complaints

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    There has been a "slight increase" in the number of cases of discrimination reported to the Cornwall Football Association (CFA), it has confirmed.

    There have been seven incidents reported so far in 2019, with issues taking place both on and off the field. The cases cover areas such as gender, sexuality and race.

    Richard Pallow, the governance manager for the CFA, described the number as a "fairly average amount".

    But he added he believed the rise was because people were "more confident" about coming forward to report incidents like racism, homophobia or online abuse.

  2. Giant jellyfish spotted by divers

    Video content

    Video caption: Giant jellyfish spotted off Cornwall coast

    Divers swam with the huge boxer jellyfish off the coast of Cornwall.

  3. New A303 safety measures a 'token effort'

    BBC Radio Devon

    The husband of a woman killed in a fatal crash on one of the main routes through the South West - the A303 - said he is "disappointed" by new safety improvements.

    Trudi McHugh died in a crash on the A303 Ilminster bypass in 2015.

    Paul McHugh said that the changes represent a "token effort" and do not go far enough to improve safety on the road.

    Road managers said new safety work on the road was due to start on Monday night, including extra signs and coloured spaces.

    Copyright: Google

  5. 'Concerning' number of cat poisonings in Cornish village

    Adam Durbin

    BBC News Online

    There have been a "concerning" series of unexplained cat deaths in a Cornish village, according to local police.

    The main theory of the deaths is poisoning by anti-freeze, but Devon and Cornwall Police said there is no evidence of a crime having taken place in Gunnislake.

    A police spokesperson said that it was likely the cats have been "exposed to an unexplained source of ethylene glycol, often found in coolant, antifreeze and other such items".

    They have consulted with local vets and are appealing for information.

    The deaths have angered residents.

    Quote Message: What are they doing about it? My grandkids have lost three since November. The only one left is pining away, bald in places. Someone is wicked." from Gunnislake resident
    Gunnislake resident

  6. Devon and Cornwall weather: Sunny and a gentle breeze

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    After a fine and sunny morning, it will become increasingly warm, although cloud will soon bubble up and allow a few light showers to develop Monday afternoon.

    Any showers should fade in the evening to leave it dry with mostly clear skies and light winds overnight.

