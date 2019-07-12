BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Quote Message: We had a garden that had gone by the way side because there are so many things happening at school, but the students wanted to have a space to relax, restore, reflect and be ready to learn in their lessons. Once we started on this, we quickly realised there were additional skills that the students could learn and these volunteers could leave a legacy for the school. I think being out in nature it is really important, as a human being it’s important to reconnect and enjoy the fresh air and the green. Get away from those screens and have some time out side.” from Sue Mitchell Richard Lander School
We had a garden that had gone by the way side because there are so many things happening at school, but the students wanted to have a space to relax, restore, reflect and be ready to learn in their lessons. Once we started on this, we quickly realised there were additional skills that the students could learn and these volunteers could leave a legacy for the school. I think being out in nature it is really important, as a human being it’s important to reconnect and enjoy the fresh air and the green. Get away from those screens and have some time out side.”
School garden to boost pupils' mental health
Richard Lander School in Truro has created a new garden space to help young people with their mental wellbeing.
The Growth Garden has been created by students and staff, thanks to a grant from the lottery-funded mental health programme Headstart Kernow.
The outside space is designed to help students refresh and re-engage between lessons, as well as gain new skills and build friendship groups.
Access to green spaces has been linked to reduced depression, anxiety and stress, as well as physical benefits.
Thomas Orchard misconduct hearing revealed today
The outcome of a preliminary misconduct hearing relating to the arrest, detention and death of a man who collapsed in custody in Exeter will be made public today.
Thomas Orchard was 32 when he died in 2012.
The office of the chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police pleaded guilty to Health and Safety offences.
A hearing looking into the actions of staff was heard in private last month and the results will be made public this afternoon.
In May Devon and Cornwall Police was fined £234,500 for health and safety breaches in relation to a belt used around Mr Orchard's face before he collapsed.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Dry with sunny spells
It will be a dry day and, although a little cloudy at times, there will be some longer sunny spells developing.
Light or moderate northwesterly winds will be fresher at times towards the north coast and the far west.
Maximum: 22C (72F)