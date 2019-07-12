BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Cornwall Council Copyright: Cornwall Council Access to green spaces has been linked to improved mental health Image caption: Access to green spaces has been linked to improved mental health

Richard Lander School in Truro has created a new garden space to help young people with their mental wellbeing.

The Growth Garden has been created by students and staff, thanks to a grant from the lottery-funded mental health programme Headstart Kernow.

The outside space is designed to help students refresh and re-engage between lessons, as well as gain new skills and build friendship groups.

Access to green spaces has been linked to reduced depression, anxiety and stress, as well as physical benefits.

We had a garden that had gone by the way side because there are so many things happening at school, but the students wanted to have a space to relax, restore, reflect and be ready to learn in their lessons. Once we started on this, we quickly realised there were additional skills that the students could learn and these volunteers could leave a legacy for the school. I think being out in nature it is really important, as a human being it's important to reconnect and enjoy the fresh air and the green. Get away from those screens and have some time out side." Sue Mitchell Richard Lander School