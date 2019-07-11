BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Padstow's RNLI lifeboat was launched just after 13:50 on Wednesday to assist a motor cruiser that had suffered engine failure four miles north of Port Isaac. The vessel was towed safely to its mooring in the Camel Estuary.
Stricken motor cruiser rescued by lifeboat
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Police appeal for missing woman
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman who went missing in North Devon on Wednesday.
Sally Filho was last seen at North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple at 18:40.
Officers are asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Dry but increasingly cloudy
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Thursday morning will start largely dry with some bright or sunny periods, but cloud will be increasing through the afternoon with some scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle developing.
Cloud will also lower later in the afternoon and some hill fog patches are likely to develop to the west by evening.
Southwesterly winds will be mainly light or moderate but fresher for time around the north coast.
Maximum Temperature:18 to 20C (64 to 68F).
No casualties after agricultural building fire
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Firefighters tackled a fire in an agricultural building at an animal hospital on Wednesday.
The incident at Denbury Road, Ogwell was under control and the fire out by 16:00.
The fire was started accidentally and involved a large single storey detached wooden shed used as a garden tool store.
In total two breathing apparatus, two attack jets, one compressed air foam jet and three hose reel jets were used to extinguish it.