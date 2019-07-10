BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. School staff strike over pay

    BBC Spotlight

    Support staff at five Plymouth primary schools in Devon walked out in a dispute over pay on Tuesday.

    Woodford Primary is one of the schools involved. It is part of the Plym Academy Trust in Plympton.

    The staff said their pay offer is below the level set by the National Joint Council for Local Government Services.

    However, the trust said it is in an impossible position after funding cuts.

  2. Cornwall and Devon weather: Dry and sunny

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    A dry day with plenty of sunshine but some partly cloudy skies developing in the afternoon.

    Feeling warm with light winds.

    Maximum Temperature: 18 to 24C (64 to 70F).

