BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Fire crews are tackling a "deep seated" fire at a recycling centre near Barnstaple.

Crews from Barnstaple, Bideford and South Molton were called to the fire in Roundswell that started at about 06:00.

A water bowser and the environmental protection unit are also at the scene.

Devon and Somerset Fire Service said: "The incident involved five tonnes of plastic waste with a deep seated fire.

"Crews had the assistance of a mechanical digger which was removing waste to the open air."