BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Fire crews are tackling a "deep seated" fire at a recycling centre near Barnstaple. Crews from Barnstaple, Bideford and South Molton were called to the fire in Roundswell that started at about 06:00. A water bowser and the environmental protection unit are also at the scene. Devon and Somerset Fire Service said: "The incident involved five tonnes of plastic waste with a deep seated fire. "Crews had the assistance of a mechanical digger which was removing waste to the open air."
Ongoing fire at Roundswell recycling centre
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Dog owners "remorseful" after Kynance Cove hot car rescue
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Firefighters had to smash the window of a car to get to a dog that had been left inside in a temperature of 34C (93F).
The video shows how a fire officer climbed into the vehicle through a front window, and removed the Springer spaniel.
A witness said police and fire officers attempted to find the owners prior to smashing the window in the car park at Kynance Cove beach on the Lizard.
Police said the owners returned soon afterwards and were "remorseful", adding "officers felt that on this occasion words of advice were suitable".
The dog was unharmed and returned to the owners.
Award winning beach 'strewn' with rubbish
BBC Spotlight
Rubbish was left strewn across an award winning coastal beach in Devon on Monday.
Many visitors spent the weekend on Oddicombe beach, Torquay, a prized Blue Flag beach.
But with a missed collection day, there was ample amounts of rubbish left by the seaside on Monday.
Torbay council said it was unable to meet the normal levels of service due to a temporary staff shortage.
It said this has now been resolved and it is working on the backlog.
Ambulances queuing outside hospital
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Ambulances were seen queueing outside the Royal Cornwall Hospital's emergency department on Monday during a "busy" time.
In one instance 15 ambulances were lining up to drop patients at the hospital.
The hospital is encouraging people to use other services such as minor injuries departments or to call the NHS on 111 before visiting the hospital.
It has also said people collecting relatives and friends are encouraged to arrive earlier rather than later.