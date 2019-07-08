BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police in Cornwall are appealing for witnesses as they search for two 16-year-old boys after a double stabbing in Camborne at the weekend. They were called to Trelowarren Street in the early hours of Saturday following reports two men had been stabbed as they tried to stop youths damaging a car. Both sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they were treating the incident as attempted murder.
Camborne stabbings treated as attempted murder
BBC Spotlight
Man injured in Plymouth subway knife attack
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A man has suffered stab wounds in a suspected knife attack in a subway in Plymouth, police say.
Officers said the man was attacked in the under-road tunnel between Exeter Street and North Street at about 19:00 on Sunday.
They added he received medical attention but was "not suffering from any significant injury".
Det Insp Dave Eames, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said "the information that I have, suggests that this is an isolated incident".
Officers have appealed for witnesses.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Mainly dry with sunny spells
BBC Weather
It will be a mainly dry Monday with partly cloudy skies and some long sunny spells.
There is a low risk of the odd shower in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 21C (70F).