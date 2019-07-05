BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Some key services at North Devon District Hospital remain under threat three years after it emerged that they could face closure.

Fishing towns have 'far higher' poverty than average
Hannah Stacey
BBC Radio Cornwall
A charity is warning that fishing communities in the south west are in crisis because of uncertainty over Brexit, new laws and declining catches.
Seafarers UK's 'Fishing for a Future' report identifies that Newlyn and Looe are locations where residents suffer far higher levels of deprivation than the national average as a result of the challenges faced by the sector.
A Defra spokesman said that a fisheries bill sets out powers for "taking back control of our waters, regenerating coastal communities and protecting the marine environment".
In Cornwall there are concerns that smaller boats are missing out on the mackerel catch because they can't compete with bigger vessels.

Drugs supply 'highest in six years' says police chief
Ben Woolvin
BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent
"Drugs supply into the two counties is the highest it's been in my time as chief constable," says Devon and Cornwall's top cop Shaun Sawyer.

Mr Sawyer, who was appointed chief constable in 2013, spoke as a teenager said drugs gangs in Newton Abbot parks had made some areas no-go zones.
"My nieces won't go there any more because the gangs have taken them over," said the unnamed girl.
"So many people who could achieve so many amazing things are just throwing their lives away."
Mr Sawyer met partner agencies, police staff and vulnerable adults to discuss the challenges of tackling drug supply and county lines gangs, who bring drugs to rural areas from big cities.
North Devon hospital still 'under threat'
BBC Radio Devon
Some key services at North Devon District Hospital remain under threat three years after it emerged that they could face closure.
Staff shortages and the cost of providing care are creating significant challenges, but the hospital trust is now working closely with local health campaigners to find ways to address the problems.
Suzanne Tracey, the chief executive of the trust, said the challenges went beyond staff recruitment because they "don't exist" at the moment.
She suggested more promising solutions were likely to come from using technology and "getting people more involved in their own healthcare".
Fishing towns have 'far higher' poverty than average
Hannah Stacey
BBC Radio Cornwall
A charity is warning that fishing communities in the south west are in crisis because of uncertainty over Brexit, new laws and declining catches.
Seafarers UK's 'Fishing for a Future' report identifies that Newlyn and Looe are locations where residents suffer far higher levels of deprivation than the national average as a result of the challenges faced by the sector.
A Defra spokesman said that a fisheries bill sets out powers for "taking back control of our waters, regenerating coastal communities and protecting the marine environment".
In Cornwall there are concerns that smaller boats are missing out on the mackerel catch because they can't compete with bigger vessels.
Drugs supply 'highest in six years' says police chief
Ben Woolvin
BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent
"Drugs supply into the two counties is the highest it's been in my time as chief constable," says Devon and Cornwall's top cop Shaun Sawyer.
Mr Sawyer, who was appointed chief constable in 2013, spoke as a teenager said drugs gangs in Newton Abbot parks had made some areas no-go zones.
"My nieces won't go there any more because the gangs have taken them over," said the unnamed girl.
"So many people who could achieve so many amazing things are just throwing their lives away."
Mr Sawyer met partner agencies, police staff and vulnerable adults to discuss the challenges of tackling drug supply and county lines gangs, who bring drugs to rural areas from big cities.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Sunny and a gentle breeze
BBC Weather
Friday is set to be dry, warm and bright day with a good deal of sunshine. Expect a high level cloud that could turn the sunshine hazy later, as well as a gentle breeze.
Max Temp: 24C (75F)
UV: Very high
Pollen: Very high
Pollution: Low