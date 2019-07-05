BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Some key services at North Devon District Hospital remain under threat three years after it emerged that they could face closure.

Staff shortages and the cost of providing care are creating significant challenges, but the hospital trust is now working closely with local health campaigners to find ways to address the problems.

Suzanne Tracey, the chief executive of the trust, said the challenges went beyond staff recruitment because they "don't exist" at the moment.

She suggested more promising solutions were likely to come from using technology and "getting people more involved in their own healthcare".