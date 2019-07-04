BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A wildfire broke out on Wednesday morning. Fire engines were called to Haldon Forest at about midday after reports a gorse fire spreading. The crews surrounded the fire and used beaters and one hose to put it out. The area was patrolled by Haldon Forest staff after the incident and Danes Castle fire crews returned to the scene at 19:00 to check the site.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Fire crews called to wildfire spreading through forest
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
A wildfire broke out on Wednesday morning.
Fire engines were called to Haldon Forest at about midday after reports a gorse fire spreading.
The crews surrounded the fire and used beaters and one hose to put it out.
The area was patrolled by Haldon Forest staff after the incident and Danes Castle fire crews returned to the scene at 19:00 to check the site.
Eight fire engines called to thatched house fire
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
A thatched roof on fire led to eight fire engines being called to Dolton on Wednesday.
At about 13:00 the owner of the house alerted the emergency services but the fire had already caused the roof to fall in.
The whole roof of the two-storey building, which is currently under renovation, was destroyed.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Pleasantly warm
BBC Weather
Thursday will be another dry day with long spells of sunshine and some patchy cloud. It will also be pleasantly warm with light or moderate winds from the north or northeast.
Max Temp: 22C (72F)
UV: Very High
POLLEN: Very High