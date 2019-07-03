BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Appledore shipyard could reopen within a few months if a major international contract is signed. The north Devon yard closed in March with the loss of 200 jobs, but there's new hope a deal to build an international fishing fleet could mean about 120 new jobs by October. It's thought the workforce could be back up to 200 within a few years if the yard can be reopened.
Hope for Appledore shipyard reopening
Devon and Cornwall weather: Cloud clearing before sunshine
BBC Weather
It will be rather breezy or even windy along the coast on Wednesday.
It will be dry with some areas of cloud in morning. However, more in the way of sunshine is expected in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).