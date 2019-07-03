Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Hope for Appledore shipyard reopening

    BBC Spotlight

    Appledore shipyard could reopen within a few months if a major international contract is signed.

    Appledore
    Copyright: BBC

    The north Devon yard closed in March with the loss of 200 jobs, but there's new hope a deal to build an international fishing fleet could mean about 120 new jobs by October.

    It's thought the workforce could be back up to 200 within a few years if the yard can be reopened.

  2. Devon and Cornwall weather: Cloud clearing before sunshine

    BBC Weather

    It will be rather breezy or even windy along the coast on Wednesday.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    It will be dry with some areas of cloud in morning. However, more in the way of sunshine is expected in the afternoon.

    Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).

Back to top