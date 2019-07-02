BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A geography teacher from Torbay has become the first in Devon to be accredited by the United Nations to teach climate change. Ben King teaches at Churston Ferrers Grammar and is part of a global scheme launching nationwide. A network of accredited teachers across Britain are being given special access to the latest science on climate change.
Torbay teacher part of global climate change scheme
BBC Spotlight
Sea search for missing diver set to continue
BBC Radio Devon
A major air and sea search is set to continue on Tuesday morning for a diver missing off the coast of Plymouth.
Coastguards, the RNLI and specialist police teams were called to an area near Plymouth Hoe at about 19:30 on Monday after a diving group reported one of its party was in difficulty.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed a 57-year-old male diver was missing and his family had been informed.
Novel spells out mysterious cult at Branscombe
BBC Spotlight
The crumbling cliffs of the East Devon coast have inspired a new novel.
Undercliff is set partly in the village of Branscombe and tells the story of a mysterious cult.
Author Mark Brend says the coastline really captured his imagination.
Police hunt sex attacker who targeted Sidmouth teen
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
A woman in her late teens was seriously sexually assaulted in Sidmouth in the early hours of Sunday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the attack happened between midnight and 12:45 on a footpath running from Heydons Lane to May Terrace.
Det Insp Dawn Perriam: "This is an isolated and extremely rare incident and a thorough police investigation is under way."
The area was cordoned-off until Sunday afternoon as police inquiries took place.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Sunny spells
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
It will be dry with spells of sunshine during Tuesday morning but cloud is expected to build quite widely in the afternoon.
A rather mild or warm day, particularly in any sunshine with gentle to moderate winds.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 20C (61 to 66F).