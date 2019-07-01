BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

An unconscious skipper seen hanging over the side of a boat with his head in the water was rescued by emergency services on Sunday.

The coastguard received multiple calls from people concerned about the skipper at the helm of the small day boat.

The coastguard rescue helicopter, Falmouth coastguard team, Falmouth RNLI, a Truro Harbour vessel, police and ambulance responded to the incident at about 11:00.

Another boater caught up and pulled the kill cord to stop the engine.

The man was transferred to hospital by the coastguard rescue helicopter.