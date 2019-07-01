BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Emergency services come to rescue of unconscious skipper
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
An unconscious skipper seen hanging over the side of a boat with his head in the water was rescued by emergency services on Sunday.
The coastguard received multiple calls from people concerned about the skipper at the helm of the small day boat.
The coastguard rescue helicopter, Falmouth coastguard team, Falmouth RNLI, a Truro Harbour vessel, police and ambulance responded to the incident at about 11:00.
Another boater caught up and pulled the kill cord to stop the engine.
The man was transferred to hospital by the coastguard rescue helicopter.
Matt Rogers Incident coordinator

HM Coastguard received multiple 999 calls from members of the public and nearby vessels who were also using VHF correctly as a means of calling for help and getting a response quickly. This helps us to get the right rescue units to the right place. The skipper in this boat was wearing a kill cord and if he had fallen out of the boat and into the water, the engine would have been stopped. We hope the gentleman involved can make a good recovery.
HM Coastguard received multiple 999 calls from members of the public and nearby vessels who were also using VHF correctly as a means of calling for help and getting a response quickly. This helps us to get the right rescue units to the right place. The skipper in this boat was wearing a kill cord and if he had fallen out of the boat and into the water, the engine would have been stopped. We hope the gentleman involved can make a good recovery."
Exmouth RNLI rescue seven people over weekend
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
Seven people were rescued between Friday and Sunday by the crew of Exmouth's inshore lifeboat.
RNLICopyright: RNLI
On Friday the crew helped a female windsurfer in difficulty at Lympstone, near Red Cliffs.
After helping her to shore, the crew were then called to a 26ft yacht that had come adrift near the steps at Starcross.
The next call on Friday afternoon was to another windsurfer in difficulty near Pole Sands.
On Sunday a call for help was received from a yacht in difficulty off Exmouth Marina.
The yacht, with four people on board, had its propeller wrapped around a mooring buoy.
The volunteer crew then witnessed a teenager in an inflatable boat, making no progress against the ebb tide. After watching him for 15 minutes they self-launched, before he realised he was difficulty.
