BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

There's been a rise in the number of women applying for chimney sweep training.

According to the Guild of Master Chimney Sweeps, there are currently 18 female members which represents around 4% of the total membership.

In 2010, there were just three registered female chimney sweeps in Britain.

Emily Wilebore, from Plymouth, set up her own chimney sweeping business three years ago.

She covers homes across south Devon and west Cornwall and says she's never been put off working in a traditionally male-dominated trade...