BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

There's been a rise in the number of women applying for chimney sweep training. According to the Guild of Master Chimney Sweeps, there are currently 18 female members which represents around 4% of the total membership. In 2010, there were just three registered female chimney sweeps in Britain. Emily Wilebore, from Plymouth, set up her own chimney sweeping business three years ago. She covers homes across south Devon and west Cornwall and says she's never been put off working in a traditionally male-dominated trade...
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Number of female chimney sweeps on the rise
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There's been a rise in the number of women applying for chimney sweep training.
According to the Guild of Master Chimney Sweeps, there are currently 18 female members which represents around 4% of the total membership.
In 2010, there were just three registered female chimney sweeps in Britain.
Emily Wilebore, from Plymouth, set up her own chimney sweeping business three years ago.
She covers homes across south Devon and west Cornwall and says she's never been put off working in a traditionally male-dominated trade...
Devon and Cornwall weather: Windy with sunny spells
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
It will be a dry day with sunny spells but also windy.
There might be some scattered cloud but it will be rather warm away from the south coast.
Maximum temperature: 26C (79F).
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt in Exeter for hustings
BBC Spotlight
The Conservatives are holding their South West leadership hustings later.
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, the two men hoping to be prime minister, will take questions from party members in Exeter.
Boris Johnson is the front runner and along to support him will be his father, Stanley, who has a home on Exmoor.