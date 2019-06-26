BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Borlase Smart John Wells Trust Copyright: Borlase Smart John Wells Trust

An art studio in Cornwall considered the birthplace of the Newlyn School of Painting has been saved from dereliction by a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, its managing trust says.

Anchor Studio was built in 1888 for Stanhope Forbes, the father of the Newlyn School, and has been at the heart of the Newlyn Art Colony for more than 130 years.

However, the Grade II* listed building has been on Historic England's At Risk Register because of its fragile state.

The Borlase Smart John Wells Trust said work could start to repair and renovate the building to "create a residency space for a new generation of artists" after a grant of almost £320,000 from the Heritage Fund.

Extra funding had also come from Arts Council England, Cornwall Council and Historic England, it added.

The term Newlyn School was used to describe a colony of artists based in or near to Newlyn from the 1880s until the early 20th Century.

Many artists preferred to work in the west Cornwall fishing port because of the natural light and an abundance of cheap models.