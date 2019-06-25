BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 25 June 2019
- Twenty-two firefighters called to Porthleven blaze
- Superfast broadband firm given rescue plan deadline
Martin Shaw
BBC Radio Cornwall
Twenty-two firefighters have helped rescue one person from a smoke-filled house in Porthleven.
Four fire engines were called out just after 23:00 on Monday after reports of a fire alarm going off.
The person - the fire service has not said whether they were a man or a woman - had collapsed behind a door and was taken to safety and handed over to an ambulance crew as the fire was extinguished.
BBC Spotlight
The company awarded the publicly-subsidised contract to deliver superfast broadband to thousands of rural homes in Devon and Somerset has been given a deadline to come up with a rescue plan for the programme.
Last September, Gigaclear admitted the project was facing significant delays and was two years behind schedule.
Connecting Devon and Somerset, the organisation in charge of the whole project, stopped paying Gigaclear nine months ago.
It has told the firm it must come up with acceptable plans by the end of July to fulfill the contract.
BBC Weather
A cloudy start to Tuesday with any lingering rain clearing.
But through the day cloud will gradually become more broken, allowing more in the way of brighter spells.
Maximum temperature: 20 to 23C (68 to 73F).
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
There was a stunning sunset on Monday night across parts of Cornwall, as this amazing photo from Carol in Lanivet shows.
This morning is a little different with one of the BBC Cornwall crew saying it was like "waking up inside a giant grey sock".
Have you any pictures in the South West you want to share with us? If so, please email them in.