Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 25 June 2019
  2. Twenty-two firefighters called to Porthleven blaze
  3. Superfast broadband firm given rescue plan deadline

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Twenty-two firefighters called to Porthleven blaze

    Martin Shaw

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Twenty-two firefighters have helped rescue one person from a smoke-filled house in Porthleven.

    Four fire engines were called out just after 23:00 on Monday after reports of a fire alarm going off.

    The person - the fire service has not said whether they were a man or a woman - had collapsed behind a door and was taken to safety and handed over to an ambulance crew as the fire was extinguished.

  2. Superfast broadband firm given rescue plan deadline

    BBC Spotlight

    The company awarded the publicly-subsidised contract to deliver superfast broadband to thousands of rural homes in Devon and Somerset has been given a deadline to come up with a rescue plan for the programme.

    Last September, Gigaclear admitted the project was facing significant delays and was two years behind schedule.

    Connecting Devon and Somerset, the organisation in charge of the whole project, stopped paying Gigaclear nine months ago.

    It has told the firm it must come up with acceptable plans by the end of July to fulfill the contract.

    Computer cables
    Copyright: Getty Images

  3. Devon and Cornwall weather: A cloudy start but clearing

    BBC Weather

    A cloudy start to Tuesday with any lingering rain clearing.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    But through the day cloud will gradually become more broken, allowing more in the way of brighter spells.

    Maximum temperature: 20 to 23C (68 to 73F).

  4. Your pictures: A Lanivet sunset

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    There was a stunning sunset on Monday night across parts of Cornwall, as this amazing photo from Carol in Lanivet shows.

    This morning is a little different with one of the BBC Cornwall crew saying it was like "waking up inside a giant grey sock".

    Lanivet sunset
    Copyright: Carol from Lanivet

    Have you any pictures in the South West you want to share with us? If so, please email them in.

Back to top