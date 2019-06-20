BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Up to eight fire stations may close under changes being considered by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

Currently, there are 85 fire stations, 121 fire engines and 2,000 members of staff across both counties.

The service said it wanted to bring an outdated service into the 21st Century and fire incidents in both areas had decreased 36% between 2008 and 2018.

Unions said closing any stations would be a mistake and expressed concerns about a lack of fire cover.

The service said it had saved £12.2m over the last five years but an estimated £8.4m of savings were still needed in the next three.