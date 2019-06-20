Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 20 June 2019
  2. Fire service may close eight stations
  3. Swimming clubs in Cornwall could close due to price hike
  4. Protest over planned development near the Taw Estuary

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  3. Cornwall travel: Accident cleared on the A30

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    • The accident at Kennards House A30 is cleared.
    • At St Teath on A39 Allen Valley Road, there are temporary traffic lights and roadworks. There is slow traffic.
    • Between Kennards House and Plusha the A30 westbound is partially blocked due to an accident.

  4. Devon travel: Reports of an accident on the A388

    BBC Radio Devon

    • At Stibb Cross, on the A388 near the B3227 we've got reports there's an accident.
    • In Plymouth, on the Embankment heading inbound there's reports of very slow traffic.
    • In Paignton, on the A380 King's Ash Road between Fernicombe Road and Tweenaway Cross there's reports of slow traffic.

  5. Fire service may close eight stations

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    Fire crew
    Up to eight fire stations may close under changes being considered by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

    Currently, there are 85 fire stations, 121 fire engines and 2,000 members of staff across both counties.

    The service said it wanted to bring an outdated service into the 21st Century and fire incidents in both areas had decreased 36% between 2008 and 2018.

    Unions said closing any stations would be a mistake and expressed concerns about a lack of fire cover.

    The service said it had saved £12.2m over the last five years but an estimated £8.4m of savings were still needed in the next three.

  6. Swimming clubs in Cornwall could close due to price hike

    BBC Spotlight

    Swimming clubs across Cornwall are warning they might have to close as they are facing a significant hike in the cost of hiring pools.

    The charity that runs leisure centres for Cornwall Council is proposing an increase in the hourly charge for a lane from ten pounds fifty, to eighteen pounds fifty, over two years.

    GLL says the cost will go up by three pounds this September, and there'll be a consultation before any further rises.

  7. Weather: Patchy rain and sunny spells

    BBC Weather

    There will be areas of patchy rain and drizzle today, but some areas will remain largely dry, if not dry altogether.

    Maximum Temperature: 17C (63°F)

    There will be sunny spells too and a gentle to moderate breeze.

    weather map
  8. Protest over planned development near the Taw Estuary

    Adrian Campbell

    BBC South West environment correspondent

    Yelland
    Environmental campaigners in North Devon want to halt a proposed development on the site of an old power station near the Taw Estuary.

    The site, near Instow and Fremington, is close to some of the most important wildlife habitats in the country and they are fighting developers plans to provide 280 new houses, a boutique hotel and opportunities for tourism.

    The developers declined to comment.

    Yelland map
