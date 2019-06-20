BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Updates from Thursday 20 June 2019
- Fire service may close eight stations
- Swimming clubs in Cornwall could close due to price hike
- Protest over planned development near the Taw Estuary
Cornwall travel: Accident cleared on the A30
BBC Radio Cornwall
Devon travel: Reports of an accident on the A388
BBC Radio Devon
Fire service may close eight stations
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Up to eight fire stations may close under changes being considered by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
Currently, there are 85 fire stations, 121 fire engines and 2,000 members of staff across both counties.
The service said it wanted to bring an outdated service into the 21st Century and fire incidents in both areas had decreased 36% between 2008 and 2018.
Unions said closing any stations would be a mistake and expressed concerns about a lack of fire cover.
The service said it had saved £12.2m over the last five years but an estimated £8.4m of savings were still needed in the next three.
Swimming clubs in Cornwall could close due to price hike
BBC Spotlight
Swimming clubs across Cornwall are warning they might have to close as they are facing a significant hike in the cost of hiring pools.
The charity that runs leisure centres for Cornwall Council is proposing an increase in the hourly charge for a lane from ten pounds fifty, to eighteen pounds fifty, over two years.
GLL says the cost will go up by three pounds this September, and there'll be a consultation before any further rises.
Weather: Patchy rain and sunny spells
BBC Weather
There will be areas of patchy rain and drizzle today, but some areas will remain largely dry, if not dry altogether.
Maximum Temperature: 17C (63°F)
There will be sunny spells too and a gentle to moderate breeze.
Protest over planned development near the Taw Estuary
Adrian Campbell
BBC South West environment correspondent
Environmental campaigners in North Devon want to halt a proposed development on the site of an old power station near the Taw Estuary.
The site, near Instow and Fremington, is close to some of the most important wildlife habitats in the country and they are fighting developers plans to provide 280 new houses, a boutique hotel and opportunities for tourism.
The developers declined to comment.