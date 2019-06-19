BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

There's uncertainty over the future of Looe Fish Market after the company running the auctions announced it's pulling out. Looe Fish Sellling Ltd said reduced levels of landings and running costs have resulted in significant losses. In a letter to local traders it said the last market with it as auctioneer would be on Friday. The BBC understands Looe Harbour Commissioners, which owns the fish market, is in talks to find somebody to take on the auction licence and keep it open.
Uncertain future for fish market
BBC Spotlight
Twelve guests evacuated from burning hotel
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A hotel in Cornwall had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in the early hours.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service received several 999 calls about the blaze in Mousehole at about 00:25.
Twelve guests were evacuated after a fire started in the hotel kitchen. The fire service is yet to name the hotel.
Guests were housed at a nearby hotel.
An investigation team will be attending later.
Weather: Showers will clear later
BBC Weather
Rain will clear through the morning to leave a dry and increasingly sunny day.
A generally gentle breeze. Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).
Notre Dame blaze prompts Exeter cathedral exercise
BBC Spotlight
Fire crews will be practicing how they might protect Exeter cathedral from a significant incident today - in response to the fire at Notre Dame in Paris.
The safety exercise will look at protecting the historic structure, as well as rare items inside the building, in the event of a fire.
It also involves wrapping one of the cathedral's most famous tombs in a film, to protect it from falling debris.
Patients waiting more than a year for treatment
BBC Spotlight
More than 250 patients in the South West had waited more than a year for hospital treatment at the end of March.
NHS England had hoped to halve the number over the last year but missed the target.
Trusts say the closure of operating theatres and high demand for services is partly to blame.
John Beaumont told the BBC he paid for his knee replacement to be carried out privately after being told he would have to wait up 18 months with the NHS