BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

There's uncertainty over the future of Looe Fish Market after the company running the auctions announced it's pulling out.

Looe Fish Sellling Ltd said reduced levels of landings and running costs have resulted in significant losses.

In a letter to local traders it said the last market with it as auctioneer would be on Friday.

The BBC understands Looe Harbour Commissioners, which owns the fish market, is in talks to find somebody to take on the auction licence and keep it open.