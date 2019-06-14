BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 14 April

The Conservatives have won a by-election to deny the Liberal Democrat’s outright control of North Devon Council. Tory candidate Ray Jenkins topped the poll in Chittlehampton with the Green Party in second place and the Lib Dems in third. The election had been delayed from last month due to the death of a candidate. The Liberal Democrats are the largest party and will lead the council but are one seat short of total control.
Conservatives snatch by-election win
Cornwall has highest drowning figures in UK
New figures show more people drown in Cornwall than anywhere else in the UK or Ireland.
A survey carried out by the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) also says that one in eight people in the South West has nearly died in the water.
Seventy people have accidentally drowned in Cornwall in the last five years, including six in 2018, making it the highest-ranking county for drowning tragedies.
Saturday marks the start of Drowning Prevention Week, which highlights drowning and how to prevent it.
The RLSS UK is running events around the county to highlight the dangers of open water.
It says six percent of people surveyed in the South West knew someone who had died through drowning.