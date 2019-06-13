BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 13 June

About 400 homes in a Devon village have had their gas supply interrupted. Wales and West Utilities said it was "very sorry" and is working to get the gas flowing again in Copplestone and the surrounding villages. It added it is a "complex job" and it doesn't know how long it will take to fix. Alternative heating and cooking facilities are being given to the most vulnerable people in the area.
Gas supply problems affecting 400 homes in Copplestone
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Gymnasts find new temporary home in carpet showroom
BBC Spotlight
A new place to train has been found for young gymnasts in Honiton after their former venue was closed for redevelopment at short notice.
The town's gymnastics club has moved into a former carpet showroom on the Heathpark Industrial Estate.
However the carpet showroom is not a long term solution and they are still looking for a long term home.
App used to support people with learning disabilities
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
Cornwall Council is investing in technology that can help people with autism and learning disabilities to live independently.
The Brain in Hand app is one of a number of initiatives to help people live more independently.
It prompts people to carry out tasks such as preparing food and gives them suggestions for when things do not go to plan and allows them to contact a carer directly when they feel anxious.
The council says it is giving people more confidence and independence and is helping with a chronic shortage of care workers.
Councillor for Camelford Rob Rotchell said there were currently 2,000 vacancies across the health and care sector in Cornwall.
"We don't have the people to supply the one-to-one care that we want to," he said.
"It is about making sure that the staff we do have are focused on those people that need personal care and those people that can be supported using technology - that's what we do."
Weather: A cloudy and rainy day ahead
BBC Weather
A cloudy day ahead with outbreaks of rain which will be widespread and locally heavy.
The rain should start to ease and become more intermittent during the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).