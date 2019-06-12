BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

People living in a village on the edge of Dartmoor say their homes have been damaged by flooding due to a burst water pipe. Residents of Burrator Road in Dousland said the pipe in fields behind their homes failed on Tuesday night. South West Water said an investigation was under way to find out what happened and a pump was being brought in to clear the flood water. It added there had been no damage to sewerage infrastructure. A customer liaison representative is being assigned to contact residents whose properties may have been affected by the burst. Darren Balwill lives in one of the homes affected...
Weather: Dry for some but showers expected
A dry Wednesday morning in some places with some bright or sunny intervals.
However, showers and longer spells of rain are expected during the day.
Some thundery downpours are also possible.
Maximum temperature: 16C (61F).