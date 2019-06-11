BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates from Tuesday 11 June

  1. Council's wildflower verge cutting 'an act of vandalism'

    A conservationist has described Devon County Council's cutting of an "ancient" wildflower verge as an act of "vandalism".

    The local authority said the the 200m strip between Buckfastleigh and Totnes has been cut for health and safety reasons.

    But Donna Cox, the co-founder of the Moor Meadows community group, said the work has been done at the wrong time of year - for the third year in a row which could destroy the habitat forever.

    Quote Message: If things like early purple orchids are cut repeatedly year-on-year, eventually they will just die out. This is probably a remnant (of an) ancient meadow verge because of the number of species within it." from Donna Cox
    Donna Cox

  3. Lightning strike blaze rips through thatched house

    A thatched property has been severely damaged by fire, after it was struck by lightning.

    Nine fire crews were called to the property in Meeth near Hatherleigh at about 21:00, and worked through the night, as the blaze had spread to nearby buildings.

    The fire is now under control - but Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is still at the scene.

    No-one was injured.

