BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A conservationist has described Devon County Council's cutting of an "ancient" wildflower verge as an act of "vandalism".

The local authority said the the 200m strip between Buckfastleigh and Totnes has been cut for health and safety reasons.

But Donna Cox, the co-founder of the Moor Meadows community group, said the work has been done at the wrong time of year - for the third year in a row which could destroy the habitat forever.