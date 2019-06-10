BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Community groups and charities in Honiton have been pitching for funding by impressing a panel of "dragons", a la television programme Dragon's Den.

In the TV show (pictured below), entrepreneurs pitch for investment from five multi-millionaires willing to invest their own money in exchange for equity.

In Devon, people applying for cash had to persuade both the Devon dragons and an audience that their projects deserved support.

Organisations including a breast feeding support group and a youth club were among the successful bidders.

East Devon District Council said it was a more fun way of applying for grants than filling in forms.