BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

  2. Dog friendly pubs in new tourism award

    Aisling Finn

    BBC News Online

    Dog at bar
    Copyright: Cornwall Tourism Awards

    The Cornwall Tourism Awards has launched a new award category this summer - Cornwall’s Most Dog Friendly Pub of the Year.

    The award will rely on public votes throughout the summer, and hopes to highlight the pubs across the county that go the extra mile to make our canine companions feel welcome.

    In October, three finalists will be chosen to attend an award’s ceremony to compete for The Cornwall Tourism Award’s Gold Accolade.

    The awards will also run across Devon, Dorset, Bath, Bristol and Somerset, with the winners of each county going on to compete for a regional title.

    The new accolade is a collaboration with Devon-based natural pet food producers, Forthglade.

    Entries close on 18 August 2019.

  3. Weather: Sunny periods and scattered showers

    BBC Weather

    There will be periods of sunshine throughout the day but some cloud will build up - bringing scattered showers.

    One or two of the showers could be heavy and perhaps thundery later.

    Maximum temperature: 16C (61F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  5. South West marks 75th anniversary of D-Day

    BBC Spotlight

    Events are being held across the South West to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

    A special remembrance service will be taking place at the Antony Estate in South East Cornwall.

    Thousands of US soldiers were stationed between Whitsand Bay and Plymouth Sound, and on the estate, in readiness for the Normandy landings.

    It was from here that many of them began their D-Day journey.

    soldiers
    Copyright: BBC
