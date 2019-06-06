BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Cornwall Tourism Awards Copyright: Cornwall Tourism Awards

The Cornwall Tourism Awards has launched a new award category this summer - Cornwall’s Most Dog Friendly Pub of the Year.

The award will rely on public votes throughout the summer, and hopes to highlight the pubs across the county that go the extra mile to make our canine companions feel welcome.

In October, three finalists will be chosen to attend an award’s ceremony to compete for The Cornwall Tourism Award’s Gold Accolade.

The awards will also run across Devon, Dorset, Bath, Bristol and Somerset, with the winners of each county going on to compete for a regional title.

The new accolade is a collaboration with Devon-based natural pet food producers, Forthglade.

Entries close on 18 August 2019.