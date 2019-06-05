BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

VIRGIN ORBIT Copyright: VIRGIN ORBIT The UK government and Cornwall Council are prepared to invest up to £20m into Newquay airport to make it a base for Virgin Orbit Image caption: The UK government and Cornwall Council are prepared to invest up to £20m into Newquay airport to make it a base for Virgin Orbit

Funding for Europe's first horizontal launch spaceport has been secured.

Cornwall Council will provide up to £12m for the scheme in Newquay alongside up to £7.85m from the UK Space Agency.

A further contribution of £500,000 will come from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.

The funding will allow Spaceport Cornwall and Virgin Orbit, which is investing an additional £2.5m, to develop facilities and operational capabilities at the site.

The council said the spaceport could create 150 jobs and help the UK to compete for a share of the global market for launching small satellites.

The funding is subject to final approvals later this year.