BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plans for a trial shake-up of waste collection in parts of West Devon have been given the green light.
It means from October, people in some parts of the area will now have their black bin bag collections every three weeks.
At the same time, there will be increased recycling with every household able to recycle a lot more materials at the kerbside such as plastic pots, tubs, trays and cardboard drink cartons, West Devon Borough Council said.
It added the trial will help it understand the issues for people in flats and with large quantities of non-recyclable waste, such as nappies.
Quote Message: We have a duty to do something now to protect our planet. Residents have been asking us for a long time to improve our waste and recycling service, and to enable them to put out more materials for recycling, such as more plastics, tetrapaks and foil. The trial of the three weekly black bag collection is the next logical step. from Councillor Caroline Mott West Devon Borough Council
We have a duty to do something now to protect our planet. Residents have been asking us for a long time to improve our waste and recycling service, and to enable them to put out more materials for recycling, such as more plastics, tetrapaks and foil. The trial of the three weekly black bag collection is the next logical step.
Cornwall's spaceport secures funding
Funding for Europe's first horizontal launch spaceport has been secured.
Cornwall Council will provide up to £12m for the scheme in Newquay alongside up to £7.85m from the UK Space Agency.
A further contribution of £500,000 will come from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.
The funding will allow Spaceport Cornwall and Virgin Orbit, which is investing an additional £2.5m, to develop facilities and operational capabilities at the site.
The council said the spaceport could create 150 jobs and help the UK to compete for a share of the global market for launching small satellites.
The funding is subject to final approvals later this year.
Weather: A largely dry day ahead
A largely dry day with cloud turning patchier to the north and east to allow more in the way of sunshine.
There might be the occasional scattered shower.
Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).
Severe accident: A388 Cornwall both ways
A388 Cornwall both ways severe accident, from B3362 to The Springer Spaniel.
A388 Cornwall - A388 in Tregada closed and it's slow moving in both directions from the B3362 junction to The Springer Spaniel junction, because of an accident.
