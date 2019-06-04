BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Large fire in Torquay
  2. Updates from Tuesday 4 June 2019

All times stated are UK

  1. Torquay fire: 10 fire engines on the scene

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    fire
    Copyright: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

    There are currently 10 fire engines on the scene of a large blaze in Torquay.

    Firefighters are tackling the fire at the Shedden Hall Hotel.

    Shedden Hill Road and Croft Road are both closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

    fire
    Copyright: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

  3. Video: Smoke billowing across Torquay in large fire

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in the Shedden Hill area of Torquay.

    There are reports an old hotel is on fire.

    Smoke can be seen billowing across the bay.

    Video credit: Carl Dean

    Video content

    Video caption: Smoke can be seen billowing across Torquay

  4. BreakingLarge fire breaks out in Torquay

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Torquay fire
    Copyright: Carl Dean

    A large fire has broken out in Torquay, a fire service has said.

    Firefighters are dealing with the blaze in the Shedden Hill area.

    Shedden Hill Road is closed in both directions between the A379 Torbay Road and St Luke's Road.

    More to follow.

    Torquay fire
    Copyright: Carl Dean
