BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

There are currently 10 fire engines on the scene of a large blaze in Torquay. Firefighters are tackling the fire at the Shedden Hall Hotel. Shedden Hill Road and Croft Road are both closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Torquay fire: 10 fire engines on the scene
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Video: Smoke billowing across Torquay in large fire
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in the Shedden Hill area of Torquay.
There are reports an old hotel is on fire.
Smoke can be seen billowing across the bay.
Video credit: Carl Dean
BreakingLarge fire breaks out in Torquay
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A large fire has broken out in Torquay, a fire service has said.
Firefighters are dealing with the blaze in the Shedden Hill area.
Shedden Hill Road is closed in both directions between the A379 Torbay Road and St Luke's Road.
More to follow.