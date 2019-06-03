BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Shakespeare's iconic love story Romeo and Juliet is taking to the stage in Plymouth this week with a little help from some local dancers. Some of the region's up and coming dance stars have joined its professional company for the run at the Theatre Royal in Plymouth. A group of local young people have won a place in a new production of the ballet by world-renowned choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne.
Plymouth dancers step up for Romeo and Juliet
BBC Spotlight
Rugby: Cornwall celebrate County Championship win
Dick Straughan
BBC Radio Cornwall
The Cornwall rugby team are celebrating after winning the County Championship at Twickenham.
The Black and Gold beat Cheshire 14-12 in a dramatic comeback.
They left it late to win. They had led through an Alex Ducker first-half try, but Cheshire scored two of their own to lead 12-7.
But, with the last play of the game, Seti Raumakita crossed to tie the game and a Matt Shepherd conversion in stoppage time sealed victory at their sixth final appearance in seven years.
Fire guts Perranporth home
BBC Radio Cornwall
A house in Cornwall was gutted in a fire on Sunday morning.
Two people were rescued from the blaze at Wheal Leisure Close in Perranporth. No-one was injured.
The cause of the blaze is being investigated.