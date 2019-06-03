BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 3 June 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Plymouth dancers step up for Romeo and Juliet

    BBC Spotlight

    Shakespeare's iconic love story Romeo and Juliet is taking to the stage in Plymouth this week with a little help from some local dancers.

    Some of the region's up and coming dance stars have joined its professional company for the run at the Theatre Royal in Plymouth.

    A group of local young people have won a place in a new production of the ballet by world-renowned choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne.

  2. Rugby: Cornwall celebrate County Championship win

    Dick Straughan

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    The Cornwall rugby team are celebrating after winning the County Championship at Twickenham.

    The Black and Gold beat Cheshire 14-12 in a dramatic comeback.

    They left it late to win. They had led through an Alex Ducker first-half try, but Cheshire scored two of their own to lead 12-7.

    But, with the last play of the game, Seti Raumakita crossed to tie the game and a Matt Shepherd conversion in stoppage time sealed victory at their sixth final appearance in seven years.

  3. Fire guts Perranporth home

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    A house in Cornwall was gutted in a fire on Sunday morning.

    Two people were rescued from the blaze at Wheal Leisure Close in Perranporth. No-one was injured.

    The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

