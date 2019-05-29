BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

An overnight Minor Injury Unit (MIU) service in north Cornwall is set to remain closed for the foreseeable future due to problems recruiting doctors to run the unit. Stratton MIU near Bude reduced its opening hours to 08:00 to 22:00 in December having previously been open 24 hours a day. Earlier this year health bosses apologised for the reduced hours and also for not consulting with local councillors about the forced closure which was due to safety. Cornwall Council's health and adult social care overview and scrutiny committee will receive a report on the situation at a meeting later. The report states that there have been continued efforts to recruit doctors for the unit but none have proved successful. Councillors will be told that the service will be reviewed again in July.
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Thousands sign up to nature campaign
Thousands have signed up to a campaign which aims to get people enjoying the outdoors this summer.
Wildlife Trusts across the country have launched their annual challenge, 30 Days Wild, asking people to go on nature walks, birdwatch, or make a home for bugs.
It follows recent studies that show nature is good for our happiness and well-being.
Award-winning actress visits Cornish school
BBC Spotlight
An award-winning actress has chosen a Cornish school as the first stop on her campaign to highlight the benefits of drama in boosting young people's mental health and wellbeing.
Jessica Hynes, who has won a Bafta, visited Liskeard School and Community College.
Schools are under pressure to reduce or cut the creative arts at GCSE level in favour of subjects that are viewed as more important.
Concerns for missing man with dementia in Falmouth
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
There are concerns for the welfare of an 84-year-old man who has gone missing in Falmouth.
Barrie Sweet was last seen at his family home in Penrose Road at about 17:30 on Tuesday.
Devon and Cornwall Police say he has dementia and would like to hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen him.
He is described as 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall, balding with grey hair at the sides and the back, and was wearing a beige jumper with slip-on canvas shoes.