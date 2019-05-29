BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

An overnight Minor Injury Unit (MIU) service in north Cornwall is set to remain closed for the foreseeable future due to problems recruiting doctors to run the unit.

Stratton MIU near Bude reduced its opening hours to 08:00 to 22:00 in December having previously been open 24 hours a day.

Earlier this year health bosses apologised for the reduced hours and also for not consulting with local councillors about the forced closure which was due to safety.

Cornwall Council's health and adult social care overview and scrutiny committee will receive a report on the situation at a meeting later.

The report states that there have been continued efforts to recruit doctors for the unit but none have proved successful.

Councillors will be told that the service will be reviewed again in July.