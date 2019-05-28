BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Google Copyright: Google

A bus driver has died after collapsing in Devon.

Police were called to Blundell's Road in Tiverton at about 08:00 on Monday.

Stagecoach confirmed that one of its drivers had "sadly passed away" at its Tiverton outstation.

“Our thoughts go out to the driver’s family and colleagues at this very difficult time,” a spokesman from the firm said.

It's believed the driver was a 54-year-old man.