BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

There will be a few showers on Tuesday morning, but there will be some sunny periods too. Largely dry in the afternoon with just a small chance of one or two isolated showers moving through at times. Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F)
New MEP Widdecombe warns of 'carnage'
Former MP Ann Widdecombe wins one of three seats for the Brexit Party.Read more
Bus driver dies after collapsing in Devon
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A bus driver has died after collapsing in Devon.
Police were called to Blundell's Road in Tiverton at about 08:00 on Monday.
Stagecoach confirmed that one of its drivers had "sadly passed away" at its Tiverton outstation.
“Our thoughts go out to the driver’s family and colleagues at this very difficult time,” a spokesman from the firm said.
It's believed the driver was a 54-year-old man.