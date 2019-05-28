BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates from Tuesday 28 May 2019

  1. Weather: Morning showers before some sunny periods

    BBC Weather

    There will be a few showers on Tuesday morning, but there will be some sunny periods too.

    Largely dry in the afternoon with just a small chance of one or two isolated showers moving through at times.

    Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F)

  3. Bus driver dies after collapsing in Devon

    Millicent Cooke

    BBC News Online

    A bus driver has died after collapsing in Devon.

    Police were called to Blundell's Road in Tiverton at about 08:00 on Monday.

    Stagecoach confirmed that one of its drivers had "sadly passed away" at its Tiverton outstation.

    “Our thoughts go out to the driver’s family and colleagues at this very difficult time,” a spokesman from the firm said.

    It's believed the driver was a 54-year-old man.

