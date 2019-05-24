BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Staff at a Devon pub, some as young as 15, have been left without pay after the premises closed down and the licensee was jailed for fraud.

James Rowe, who held the licence at The Highwayman's Haunt in Chudleigh, is serving a two-year prison sentence over the way he was operating his other businesses.

Finley, 15, who was not been paid for six weeks, said: "I thought something was off and told my mum and she got involved.

"We want to get paid when we should be."