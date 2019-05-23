BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

EPA Copyright: EPA

Voters are heading to the polls for the European Parliament elections.

Seventy-three members, known as MEPs, will be elected in nine constituencies in England, and one each in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Each region has a different number of representatives based on its population - ranging from three MEPs in the North East and Northern Ireland to 10 MEPs in the South East.

In the South West six MEPs will be elected.

Polling stations in the UK are open until 22:00 BST.