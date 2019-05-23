BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Devon and Cornwall Police Crime Comissioner Alison Hernandez is to give others advice on how to overcome being a victim of stalking and abuse.
BBCCopyright: BBC
She'll address a seminar being held at Exeter Golf and Country Club by a new Exeter business group called Fernpower, which aims to help empower women in business who are faced with obstacles like discrimination or domestic abuse.
Plea for GP written in sand by villagers
Residents in a Cornish fishing village could be without a doctor when their only GP leaves in July.Read more
Woman writes strangers' insults on her face
Make-up artist Doaa Shayea, who uses a wheelchair, wants to raise awareness of the abuse she gets.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: A392 Cornwall both ways
A392 Cornwall both ways severe accident, from White Acres Holiday Park to A39.
A392 Cornwall - A392 in White Cross closed and very slow traffic in both directions from the White Acres Holiday Park junction to Halloon Roundabout, because of an accident involving three vehicles.
Body found in search for missing man
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Police searching for a missing man have found a body in Torquay.
It was discovered on Watcombe Beach at about 10:30 on Wednesday.
Police had been looking for 43-year-old David Gerry who went missing from Torbay.
The death is not currently being treated as suspicious, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Mr Gerry's family has been told.
European elections 2019: Polls take place across the UK
Voters are heading to the polls for the European Parliament elections.
Seventy-three members, known as MEPs, will be elected in nine constituencies in England, and one each in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Each region has a different number of representatives based on its population - ranging from three MEPs in the North East and Northern Ireland to 10 MEPs in the South East.
In the South West six MEPs will be elected.
Polling stations in the UK are open until 22:00 BST.
Barn destroyed after fire involving 70 tonnes of straw
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A barn and its contents have been completely destroyed after a fire involving 70 tonnes of straw, a fire service has said.
Crews were called to Chitterley, Silverton at about 20:10 on Wednesday.
A tractor - as well as machinery - was being stored inside the barn.
The cause of the blaze was accidental, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Plymouth office block's new lease of life from university
BBC Spotlight
A landmark building in the centre of Plymouth looks set to be transformed by the city's university.
It's announced plans to rejuvenate the Intercity House office block next to the railway station.
The idea is to use it for the university's health, nursing and midwifery work.
It's hoped the new role will act as a catalyst for the wider regeneration of the railway station area.
Woman in 80s dies after being found in marina
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A woman in her 80s was pulled from the water at Torquay Marina, but later died in hospital, police have said.
Emergency services were called at about 08:00 on Wednesday following concern for the welfare of the woman.
She was pulled from the sea and paramedics gave her CPR.
She was taken to Torbay Hospital where she died.
Her next-of-kin has been informed.
Inquiries into the death are being carried out but it is not believed to be suspicious, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Crime commissioner Hernandez in stalking debate
BBC Radio Devon
Last September, Alison's former partner was given a suspended sentence for assaulting and stalking her.
Cyclist has 'life-changing' injuries after crash in Devon
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A cyclist was airlifted to hospital with "life-changing" injuries after a crash in North Devon, police have said.
Officers were called to the A399 between Ilfracombe and Combe Martin at about 19:15 on Wednesday.
The crash involved the bicycle and a brown Ford Focus.
The road was closed while investigators examined the scene.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
Weather: Chance of odd shower but sunny spells too
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Banks of cloud with slowly edge in from the South West later, possibly bringing a threat of the odd light shower.
However, there should be some bright or sunny spells too.
Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).