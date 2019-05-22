BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plymouth MP Luke Pollard has launched a new campaign to get Royal Fleet Auxiliary seafarers a pay rise that's above inflation.
The RFA provides logistical and operational support to the Royal Navy.
The Labour representative for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport said over the past decade the RFA has experienced funding cuts and freezes and this year they received a pay rise of 1.5%, which amounts to a real-terms pay cut.
Woman missing in Exeter
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for information about a woman who is missing from Exeter.
There are concerns for the welfare of Leanne Chiplin, 29, who has been missing since Tuesday morning.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are carrying out urgent inquiries to find Ms Chiplin and are urging the public to report any sightings to them.
"She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with long straight blonde hair."
"She was last seen possibly wearing a long grey coat," the force added.
Will you be our GP? plea from 'lovely' Cornwall village
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
A Cornish fishing village has put out a plea for a GP as the current doctor prepares to leave.
Campaigners in Mevagissey say the surgery which serves more than 5,000 patients is a "lifeline". Residents have created a Facebook page Mevagissey SOS.
Posters of the picturesque area bear the message, Will you be our GP?
NHS England is asking local people for their views and says it is "exploring all possibilities" for future provision.
Building firm collapse leaves customers owed thousands
John Ayres
BBC Spotlight
Exeter-based builders Four Seasons Home Improvements has gone into administration, leaving some of its customers with thousands of pounds worth of unfinished work on their properties.
Father-of-three James Eagle from Menheniot, who has an unfinished extension, said: "We are estimating we will be £79,000 out of pocket so financially we are a bit stuck."
An Ivybridge woman with Parkinson's Disease was having her home converted for a wheelchair, but she has already paid £30,000 and the work hasn't been done.
Administrators Antony Batty and Hugh Jesseman said they were "assessing the position with a view to selling all or part of the business & assets".
The Transat to start from France in 2020
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A transatlantic sailing race that has historically started in Plymouth will now start in France.
The Transat, which claims to be the "first and oldest single-handed transatlantic race" will now start in Brest, in northern Brittany.
Organisers said they were looking for "innovative ways to secure the future of The Transat" when the decision was taken.
CEO of OC Sport Hervé Favre said: “We are really pleased to be partnering with Brest for The Transat, and together we share a strong desire to continue developing the race in 2020 and beyond."
