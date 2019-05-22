BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A transatlantic sailing race that has historically started in Plymouth will now start in France.

The Transat, which claims to be the "first and oldest single-handed transatlantic race" will now start in Brest, in northern Brittany.

Organisers said they were looking for "innovative ways to secure the future of The Transat" when the decision was taken.

CEO of OC Sport Hervé Favre said: “We are really pleased to be partnering with Brest for The Transat, and together we share a strong desire to continue developing the race in 2020 and beyond."