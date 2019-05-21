Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 21 May 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Elderly man rescued from Lydford Gorge

    Johanna Carr

    BBC News Online

    Firefighters rescued an elderly man following a possible cardiac episode from near the Whitelady Waterfall in Lydford Gorge.

    They were called to the waterfall on Monday afternoon and used a stretcher to carry the man, who suffered injuries to his leg, out to an area accessible to an ambulance.

    He was taken to hospital. His condition is not known.

    Lydford Gorge
    Copyright: Getty Images

  3. Police in Saltash raid seize drugs and firearm

    Johanna Carr

    BBC News Online

    A major police operation in Saltash on Monday led to the arrest of three people - and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and a firearm.

    Devon and Cornwall Police said three people remain in custody. No-one else is being sought in relation to the inquiry.

  4. Weather: Fine, dry and sunny

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    Early fog patches will quickly clear to leave another fine and dry day with some good periods of sunshine.

    Some patchy fair weather cloud is likely to build as the day progresses, particularly along southern coastal areas.

    Winds will be light and variable with sea breezes developing during the afternoon.

    Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top