BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be a morning of variable amounts of cloud and sunny spells, the best of which will be in the west.

Through the morning, more cloud will invade from the east.

This will be followed by some isolated outbreaks of initially light rain, but some heavier bursts may be possible in the afternoon.

This rain will be very patchy, and not all of us will see it, especially the further west you are.

Winds will be light north easterly, becoming northerly and increasing moderate in the west.

Maximum Temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).