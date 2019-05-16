BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plymouth City Council Copyright: Plymouth City Council

A major road building scheme in Plymouth is set to cause disruption to residents and businesses in the east of the city.

The £49m Forder Valley Link road aims to improve travel to the north of the city and important sites like the hospital in Derriford.

It will involve a new bridge, additional lanes and cycling and pedestrian routes.

But it will also mean that part of Forder Valley Road West will be closed for a year and half from next summer.

The project manager is Steve Flaxton...