BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Tuesday 14 May 2019

  1. Cornish pet charity in need of carers and cash

    Denis Nightingale

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    A Cornish charity which fosters the pets of people escaping domestic abuse says it needs more foster carers and more money.

    Refuge 4 Pets, based in Liskeard, says people often remain in danger rather than fleeing if they can't take their pets with them.

    But it added looking after their animals can be very expensive as the charity pays for vets bills and all the food.

    Mary Wakeham is the director there...

    Video content

    Video caption: Refuge 4 Pets is based in Liskeard, Cornwall
