BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Neighbours helped evacuate six people after fire ripped through a house in Ilfracombe. Fire crews rescued one man who was suffering from the smoke in the High Street in the early hours on Friday. The fire is thought to have started accidentally in a courtyard on the first floor of the building. Crews from Ilfracombe, Combe Martin, Woolacombe and Barnstaple put the blaze out.
Six evacuated in Ilfracombe house blaze
Woman killed and driver injured in Menheniot crash
A woman has been killed in a car crash on the A38 near Menheniot.
It happened on lunchtime on Thuesday and the road was closed for five hours.
The woman was a passenger in a car. Its driver remains in hospital with serious injuries, police say.
Officers have appealed for witnesses.