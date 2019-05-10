BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Neighbours helped evacuate six people after fire ripped through a house in Ilfracombe.

Fire crews rescued one man who was suffering from the smoke in the High Street in the early hours on Friday.

The fire is thought to have started accidentally in a courtyard on the first floor of the building.

Crews from Ilfracombe, Combe Martin, Woolacombe and Barnstaple put the blaze out.