BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Friday 10 May 2019

  1. Six evacuated in Ilfracombe house blaze

    BBC Radio Devon

    Neighbours helped evacuate six people after fire ripped through a house in Ilfracombe.

    Fire engine
    Copyright: BBC

    Fire crews rescued one man who was suffering from the smoke in the High Street in the early hours on Friday.

    The fire is thought to have started accidentally in a courtyard on the first floor of the building.

    Crews from Ilfracombe, Combe Martin, Woolacombe and Barnstaple put the blaze out.

  2. Woman killed and driver injured in Menheniot crash

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    A woman has been killed in a car crash on the A38 near Menheniot.

    Police
    Copyright: BBC

    It happened on lunchtime on Thuesday and the road was closed for five hours.

    The woman was a passenger in a car. Its driver remains in hospital with serious injuries, police say.

    Officers have appealed for witnesses.

