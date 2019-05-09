BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 9 May 2019
- Parents of B Strep death baby urge screening
- Lasting legacy of Rosamunde Pilcher
Mevagissey is centre stage in Pilcher filming
BBC Radio Cornwall
The lasting legacy of Cornish author Rosamunde Pilcher is continuing as a German film crew brings more of her short stories to life.
The films will go out on the ZDF Television network in Germany and are currently being shot on location in Mevagissey.
Rosamunde died in February of this year but the popularity of her work abroad continues to bring thousands of tourists to the region to see the landscape portrayed in the films and books.
Travel: Trelissick ferry sailing cancelled
Weather: Breezy and cloudy but sunny spells later
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
It will be breezy and cloudy at first with some showers and low cloud.
Later it will become drier from the west with cloud breaking and some sunny spells developing later this morning.
The winds will be fresh north westerly.
Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
Strike threat at Royal Cornwall Hospital
BBC Radio Cornwall
Contract workers for the service company MITIE working at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust (RCHT) are considering industrial action once again.
The staff provide cleaning, portering and catering at Cornwall's hospitals.
The company employs around 600 staff on a contract at the RCHT but say they should have the same rates of pay as colleagues employed directly by the NHS.
Unison, the union that represents the workers, says they are prepared to take strike action.
"We are hopeful that we can avoid industrial action, but this will only happen if Mitie and the Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust work with Unison to find a resolution," said area organiser Michael Auguste.
The trust has been approached for comment.
Paignton parents of B Strep death baby urge screening
BBC Spotlight
The parents of a baby from Paignton who died aged three months from the infection Group B Strep are calling for better information and testing for pregnant mothers
Baby Fleur Edwards died in her sleep last August and to mark her first birthday her parents are holding an awareness event this weekend.
Hundreds of newborn babies a year in the UK catch the deadly infection and with prompt treatment, most can make a full recovery.
The Department of Health and Social Care says it's investigating whether to introduce screening.
A fundraising day for the charity Group B Strep Support is being held at Foxhole Community Centre on 12 May from 11:00 to 15:00.