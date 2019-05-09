BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The lasting legacy of Cornish author Rosamunde Pilcher is continuing as a German film crew brings more of her short stories to life.

The films will go out on the ZDF Television network in Germany and are currently being shot on location in Mevagissey.

Rosamunde died in February of this year but the popularity of her work abroad continues to bring thousands of tourists to the region to see the landscape portrayed in the films and books.