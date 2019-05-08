BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

RSPCA Copyright: RSPCA

A boa constrictor has been found dumped in a black plastic bag in a Exeter, the RSPCA says.

The 3ft snake was discovered by a member of the public near the Mill On The Exe pub on Friday 3 May.

An RSPCA inspector said the reptile was dehydrated, underweight and cold and was being cared for at a specialist facility.

The charity said its latest figures showed it had received "more than 450 calls about neglected, abandoned and stray exotic pets in Devon last year".

Officers also rescued 154 exotic pets from across the county in 2018, a rise from 109 in 2017.

The charity said it was often finding that "many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, which they believe may be why they are rescuing hundreds of reptiles every year".