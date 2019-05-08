BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates from Wednesday 8 May 2019

  1. Boa constrictor snake found dumped in plastic bag

    BBC Radio Devon

    Found snake
    Copyright: RSPCA

    A boa constrictor has been found dumped in a black plastic bag in a Exeter, the RSPCA says.

    The 3ft snake was discovered by a member of the public near the Mill On The Exe pub on Friday 3 May.

    An RSPCA inspector said the reptile was dehydrated, underweight and cold and was being cared for at a specialist facility.

    The charity said its latest figures showed it had received "more than 450 calls about neglected, abandoned and stray exotic pets in Devon last year".

    Officers also rescued 154 exotic pets from across the county in 2018, a rise from 109 in 2017.

    The charity said it was often finding that "many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, which they believe may be why they are rescuing hundreds of reptiles every year".

  2. Helston has a spring in its step to mark the new season

    Naomi Kennedy

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    The biggest event in the Helston calendar has begun, marking the start of spring.

    Crowds have been turning out to celebrate Flora Day, a festival marking the end of winter and the start of spring.

    Flora Day 2019
    Copyright: BBC
    Flora Day 2019
    Copyright: BBC

    The colourful pageant stared with the early morning dance at 07:00 on Wednesday, and will continue through the day, including more traditional dances through the streets accompanied by Helston Town Band.

