BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Tuesday 7 May 2019

  1. Calls for more support for younger people with dementia

    Jenny Walrond

    Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight

    There are calls for better diagnosis and support for younger people with dementia and their carers.

    It took Christine Bennetts - from Plymouth - six years to get a diagnosis for her husband, who first showed signs of dementia in his 50s.

    But some types of dementia that are more common in younger people can prove particularly difficult to diagnose.

    By the time Mrs Bennetts' husband was diagnosed, he had been showing signs of the condition for 20 years and it had caused him to lose his business...

    Video content

    Video caption: Some types of dementia more common in younger people can prove difficult to diagnose

    The Department of Health and Social Care said the NHS had made major progress on diagnosing dementia, that GPs would be given additional support with diagnosis and that it was working to better recognise and support unpaid carers.

