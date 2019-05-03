BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Christianity 'could be wiped out' in parts of the world
Donna Birrell
BBC Radio Cornwall
The Bishop of Truro, who has been asked by the Foreign Office to look into the persecution of Christians globally, says Christianity could be "wiped out" in parts of the world.
A report by the Rt Revd Philip Mounstephen found that Christians are the most persecuted religious group, and warned that, in parts of the Middle East, Christianity could be "wiped out" as people flee persecution.
He says the situation has become so dire that it is close to meeting the definition of genocide.
The Mounstephen review, which will publish its final report in the summer, pointed to figures suggesting Christian numbers in Palestine are below 1.5% of the population, while in Iraq they have slumped from 1.5 million before 2003 to less than 120,000 today.
Devon's Local Election results have been coming in throughout the morning.
The Liberal Democrats gained 10 seats in North Devon. They have become the largest party taking 21 of the 42 seats, missing out on taking overall control of the council by a single seat, though one seat is still to be contested due to the death of one of the candidates.
Labour retained Plymouth and gained an extra seat. It was a difficult night for the Conservatives in the city, though. They dropped to third place behind UKIP in several wards.
Labour has retained control in Exeter. The Green Party won its first seat in the city, with Diana Moore winning in St Davids.
No party has won a majority in Torbay, although the Conservatives have the most seats with 15, leading the Liberal Democrats by two.
You can find more news, results, and reaction from Devon's local elections here.
Weather: A mainly dry day with the risk of a shower
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It'll be a mainly bright and dry start to Friday with some sunny spells, though some mist and fog patches are also likely during the early part of the morning.
There is also a low risk of an isolated shower during the afternoon, mainly in the east of the county.
Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).