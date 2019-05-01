BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Updates from Wednesday 1 May 2019

  1. Fisherman rescued after boat fire

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A fisherman was rescued off the south Devon coast after his boat caught fire, coastguards have said.

    The skipper was working on his own aboard the vessel - about six miles off Salcombe - when the fire started at about 16:35 on Tuesday.

    He had abandoned the boat to get on to a life raft and was recovered before being brought back to shore by Salcombe RNLI inshore lifeboat.

    The fire on board the fishing vessel continued to burn on Tuesday evening, coastguards added.

    Options for salvaging the boat will be looked at later.

