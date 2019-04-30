BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Dogs will no longer be allowed on Westward Ho! beach and promenade during the summer. Torridge District Council has announced a restriction will be in place from 1 May until 30 September each year. Officials said it was hoped the ban would allow various groups to enjoy the resort, and help to keep the area clean. Anyone found to ignore signs and restrictions will be fined £100.
A former Cornwall rugby player who has lost both his legs due to diabetes says he has been moved between hotels six times as he recovers from his surgery.
Tom Adams cannot return to his home in Camborne and has been waiting for nearly 12 weeks for a wheelchair friendly property to become available.
Cornwall Council says it's working to resolve the situation as soon as possible.