BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Biodegradable bags 'can still carry full loads for years'
Some biodegradable shopping bags can still carry a full load of shopping after more than three years buried in soil or suspended in the sea, according to scientists at the University of Plymouth.
They say manufacturers are complying with current guidelines and have called for better labeling to explain how to dispose of them.
The British Plastics Federation has welcomed the research and says biodegradable bags are not designed to break down in the natural environment.
Professor Richard Thompson is from the University of Plymouth...
The government says it is working to develop a biodegradable standard to give consumers and the recycling industry confidence.
Man rescued from water after boat fall
A man has been rescued from the water off Dartmouth after falling off his boat and being heard shouting for help.
It happened at about 01:30 near the Dartmouth Higher Ferry.
Both the inshore lifeboat and coastguard rescue teams launched and helped search for the man, who was found well and wearing a lifejacket.
Plymouth sack manager Adams
Derek Adams leaves Plymouth Argyle after they drop into the League One relegation places following their 5-1 defeat by Accrington.Read more
Bodmin woodland search for wanted man
Police have been searching woodland near Bodmin Parkway for a man they're warning the public not to approach.
Max Harris, 33, who's been released early from a four-month prison sentence has been recalled to jail after breaking his licence conditions.
Police say a man hunt is under way around Bodmin Parkway and the Glynn Valley.
Fire alert on Plymouth to Santander ferry
A fire took hold of the engine room of a ferry headed from Plymouth to Santander overnight.
The French navy was sent out to help extinguish the flames onboard the Brittany Ferries' Pont Aven.
There were no injuries and the ferry continued its journey.