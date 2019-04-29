BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Some biodegradable shopping bags can still carry a full load of shopping after more than three years buried in soil or suspended in the sea, according to scientists at the University of Plymouth.

They say manufacturers are complying with current guidelines and have called for better labeling to explain how to dispose of them.

The British Plastics Federation has welcomed the research and says biodegradable bags are not designed to break down in the natural environment.

The government says it is working to develop a biodegradable standard to give consumers and the recycling industry confidence.