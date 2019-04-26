BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Friends and relatives have remembered a 15-year-old boy who died of a suspected drugs overdose in Salcombe.

Father Daniel French said a memorial service for Tyler Peck at Holy Trinity Church, Salcombe, was "very poignant, honouring this young life".

Father Daniel French Copyright: Father Daniel French

A woman in her 30s who been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and supplying drugs in relation to the death on 2 February, is on bail.

A 39-year-old man from Kingsbridge was also previously arrested over the supply of drugs and released on bail.