BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Friday 26 April 2019

  1. Tyler Peck honoured by friends and family at service

    Friends and relatives have remembered a 15-year-old boy who died of a suspected drugs overdose in Salcombe.

    Father Daniel French said a memorial service for Tyler Peck at Holy Trinity Church, Salcombe, was "very poignant, honouring this young life".

    A woman in her 30s who been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and supplying drugs in relation to the death on 2 February, is on bail.

    A 39-year-old man from Kingsbridge was also previously arrested over the supply of drugs and released on bail.

  2. Council urges people to report illegal house-letters

    Communities across Cornwall are being asked to help the council clamp down on people who are renting out their ex-council house as a holiday home or student let.

    About 10,400 council houses in Cornwall have been sold under the Right to Buy policy since the 1980s.

    The authority said it would sending letters warning about legal restrictions on many of the properties, but added that it also needed the public's help in identifying people breaking the rules.

  4. Weather: Wet with strong winds in places

    A wet and cloudy start to Friday with rain falling throughout the morning.

    It should become drier for a time during the afternoon, but it will remain cloudy.

    The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind.

    Gales are expected to become very strong in places.

    Maximum temperature: 12C (54F).

