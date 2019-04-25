BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- Updates from Thursday 25 April 2019
- Sunken fishing boat was 'overloaded' says report
Wind warning for Devon and Cornwall
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
High winds are expected to sweep across the south west on Friday and Saturday.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Devon and Cornwall on both days.
Parents oppose plans for 'entry level' school tests
John Ayres
BBC Spotlight
Preschool children from Devon and Cornwall are travelling to London with their parents later to oppose plans to test them as soon as they start school.
The march to Downing Street will see parents and children hand over a petition with 65,000 signatures, objecting to reception baseline assessments which will new starters tested in English and maths within the first few weeks of term.
It's being piloted in September with a national roll out next year.
One parent says trying to get "sensible answers" out of a four year old is "not possible in a 20-minute test".
A Department for Education spokesperson said: "Schools should be accountable for the progress of all their pupils and the reception baseline will help to provide a starting point to measure how well the school supports children to succeed."
Stirling 'will move Pirates forward'
Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver says Chris Stirling's appointment as director of rugby will help move the club forward.Read more
Woman airlifted from beach
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
An unconscious woman has been airlifted from a beach near Gorran Haven in Cornwall.
The woman was reported missing last night and coastguards and the helicopter were called out.
She was found by a search dog in the pitch black on Vault Beach and flown to hospital.
Probation service 'failed victim's family'
Failings "prolonged grief" and "added stress", the family of a murdered vulnerable man say.Read more
Weather: Bright spells and scattered showers
BBC Weather
There will be areas of cloud and the threat of showers but there will be some bright spells as well.
Scattered showers, possibly heavy and thundery, can be expected this afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
Devon travel: Bus blocking A396 at Bickleigh Bridge
Sunken fishing boat was 'overloaded' says report
BBC Spotlight
A fishing boat which sank in Plymouth Sound last May with the loss of its skipper was overloaded, according to a report into the incident.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said the skipper of the 6m-long Laura Jane was trapped in the wheelhouse as it became engulfed by water.
Christopher Comber, 52, was experienced but hadn't completed all of the mandatory training required by professional fishermen, the report added.