BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Preschool children from Devon and Cornwall are travelling to London with their parents later to oppose plans to test them as soon as they start school.

The march to Downing Street will see parents and children hand over a petition with 65,000 signatures, objecting to reception baseline assessments which will new starters tested in English and maths within the first few weeks of term.

It's being piloted in September with a national roll out next year.

One parent says trying to get "sensible answers" out of a four year old is "not possible in a 20-minute test".

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "Schools should be accountable for the progress of all their pupils and the reception baseline will help to provide a starting point to measure how well the school supports children to succeed."