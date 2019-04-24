BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 24 April 2019
- Calls for MP to quit over £85k salary
- South West among worst areas for trapped porpoises
- Armed police responses up 74% in 10 years
Polperro's harbour protected in £2m tidal gate revamp
BBC Spotlight
The tidal gate which protects Polperro harbour and village from big swells is being refurbished at a cost of £2m by the Environment Agency.
It was seriously damaged in 2009 and again in 2014.
The gate will have to be lifted out of the harbour using a floating crane on a barge.
Weather: Rain at times, drier and sunnier later
BBC Weather
Wednesday morning will have rain at times, some heavy with even a small chance of thunder.
Drier and sunnier weather will spread from the south in the afternoon but with the chance of a shower later. Cooler.
Maximum temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).
Armed police responses up 74% in 10 years
Ben Woolvin
BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent
The number of incidents requiring an armed police response in Devon and Cornwall has gone up by 74% in the last 10 years.
Figures from the Home Office showed there were 295 firearms operations in 2017-18, up from 170 incidents in 2008-9.
About a third of firearms operations now involved imitation or BB-type air guns, which often look like live firearms from a distance.
Officers have warned people not to carry such weapons.
One officer, who asked to remain anonymous warned that, as armed police often had just a "split second to decide if there's a threat", anyone carrying such a gun in public risked being shot.
A386 Horrabridge blocked by crash
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Fire crews and an ambulance have been called to a crash on the A386 in Devon.
The road in Horrabridge has been left blocked in both directions by the incident near Harrowbeer Lane.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
Plymouth monument remembers Merchant Navy men and women
BBC Spotlight
The turf will be cut today for a new Merchant Navy monument for Plymouth.
The 16ft structure will be dedicated to the men and women who are serving or who have served in the Merchant Navy or fishing fleets in times of peace and war.
The monument, next to the Naval War Memorial, is due to be completed in time for Merchant Navy Day on 3 September and is costing £170,000.
South West among worst areas for trapped porpoises
BBC Spotlight
There are calls for the government to take urgent action to prevent harbour porpoises getting accidentally trapped in fishing nets.
A new report estimates that in 2017 about 1,100 porpoises were killed.
The figures from Worldwide Fund for Nature and Sky Ocean Rescue show the South West is a hotspot for deaths, due to having fishing grounds where boats and porpoises congregate.
The charities blame boats which use gill nets and want ministers to introduce tougher regulations in its new Marine Strategy.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it was "committed to protecting cetaceans from bycatch in our waters and beyond".
It added: "We are working closely with stakeholders, including the UK fishing industry, to find ways of tackling this problem together."
Calls for MP to quit over £85k salary
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Johnny Mercer's salary was funded by Surge Financial, which marketed the collapsed LCF bond scheme.Read more
Severe accident: A386 Devon both ways
A386 Devon both ways severe accident, from Old Station Road to Grange Road.
A386 Devon - A386 Tavistock Road in Horrabridge closed and slow traffic in both directions from the Old Station Road junction to the Grange Road junction, because of an accident involving two cars.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time